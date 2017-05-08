Key Considerations for Four Mobility Models (infographic)

Infographic
IT departments everywhere are using mobile technology to unlock productivity and increase efficiency. The decision of whether to outfit each employee with a company-owned device, to allow BYOD, or to find some middle ground is not to be taken lightly, though. We set out the four prevalent models, discuss pros and cons, and highlight common security and management strategies that IT implementers can use to help support their organizations' mobile efforts.