Keystroke logging is not Sophisticated

This article makes humorous use of the word "sophisticated". First it refers to a "sophisticated" keystroke logger installed on machines at Brigham Young University by student Esteban N. Rodriguez, 25. The installation was detected by admins who notices "strange icons" on the Desktop. In my mind "sophisticated" hacking tools do not have desktop icons. Sorry.

Then the article refers to "sophisticated" tools to find the actual software. Tools like Spybot for instance?

The real point of my rant is that installing keystroke loggers is EASY. Anyone can do it. And if your employees can download and install software it is only a matter of time before you have your own incident to deal with.