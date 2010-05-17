Kindle for Android coming this summer

I am becoming more and more of a Google Android smartphone fan the more I use my Google Nexus One so I am always looking out for new applications. I am also an ebook fan so I was pleased to finally hear confirmation that Kindle for Android is coming this summer. In addition to reading your existing Kindle content you will be able to purchase books from within the application.

Other features revealed for the Kindle for Android application include:

Access to your existing Kindle library

Sync your last page read between the Kindle, iPad, iPhone, BlackBerry, and Mac

Choose from five different font sizes

Read in portrait or landscape mode

You can find a Kindle for Android page up on Amazon and sign up to be notified when the app is available to download for free.

Thanks to Phone Scoop for the heads-up on the news.