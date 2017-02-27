Kingston's 2TB 'world's highest capacity USB flash drive' costs almost as much as a MacBook Pro

Imagine being able to carry a whopping 70 hours of 4K video in your pocket. Kingston makes this a reality.

At a price.

Back in January at CES 2017, Kingston unveiled the new DataTraveler Ultimate GT (the GT stands for Generation Terabyte), the world's highest capacity USB flash drive, coming in 1TB and 2TB offerings for those who want to transport large amounts of data with them without relying on hard drives or cloud storage.

Now we have a price. Are you sitting down?

The one terabyte model is listed at $1,319, but it's currently on offer for a much more reasonable $942.50.

That's the "reasonably priced" version.

The two terabyte version has a list price of $2,273, but if you hurry it is currently on offer for a mere $1,625.

To put those prices into perspective, a 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and a 256GB PCIe SSD starts at "only" $1,799.

But for this price not only do you get the flash drive itself, but you also get a cool storage tin, a snazzy pouch, and a cable.

I own a number of the previous-generation Kingston DataTraveler flash drives and can attest to how robust and reliable they are, but this one is too rich for me and my collection of cat videos.

If you fancy one, head over to the Kingston website to take a look.

Kingston DataTraveler Ultimate GT specifications:

Capacities: 1TB, 2TB

Speed: USB 3.1 Gen. 1

Dimensions: 72mm x 26.94mm x 21mm

Operating Temperature: -25°C to 60°C

Storage Temperature: -40°C to 85°C

Warranty: 5-year warranty with free technical support

Compatible with: Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7 (SP1), Mac OS 10.9.x and above, Linux v.2.6.x and above, Chrome OS

