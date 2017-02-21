Kubernetes orchestrator now available on Microsoft's Azure Container Service

Microsoft is making Kubernetes, the container-orchestration service developed by Google, generally available on its own Azure Container Service.

Microsoft made a public preview of Kubernetes on ACS available back in November 2016. As of today, February 21, Kubernetes on ACS is generally available, Microsoft officials said.

Microsoft also is making available a preview of Windows Server Containers with Kubernetes to those using ACS as of February 21.

"Customers can now preview both Docker Swarm (launched in preview last year) as well as Kubernetes though ACS, providing choice as well as consistency with two of the top three Linux container orchestration platforms," said company officials in a February 21 blog post.

Microsoft originally announced plans to work with Google on Kubernetes in 2014. Kubernetes is an open-source container cluster manager that provides automated deployment, scaling and operations of application containers.

ACS -- a cloud container as a service (CaaS) -- allows developers to orchestrate applications using Apache Mesos, Docker Swarm and now, Kubernetes. ACS also allows users to migrate container workloads to and from Azure without code changes, according to Microsoft. Microsoft made ACS generally available in April 2016 and open sourced ACS in November last year.