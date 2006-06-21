Lasnik comments on the 5 billion page problem

Adam Lasnik has been trying to put out the fires that started after a spammer managed to get over five billion pages indexed (and ranking) in just three weeks.

Google Operating System reported the situation on June 17th after searching for site:eiqz2q.org and site:1ps2see.com only to find some interesting numbers being shown by the search engine. This was a case of bad estimates Lasnik reports -- the actual number should have been around 50,000, not 5 billion.



The comments Lasnik made came as responses to a Digg post, and to John Batelle's blog entry on the original report.