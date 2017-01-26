Samsung Galaxy S8 leak claims to reveal launch date, first image

VentureBeat/Evan Blass

Samsung will launch two versions of its Galaxy S8 flagship on March 29 in New York City and will ship them on April 21, according to Evleaks of VentureBeat.

The Galaxy S8 is said to come in two sizes -- with QHD and Super AMOLED displays that take up 83 percent of the front of the handsets.

One handset will feature a 5.8-inch display and another will feature a 6.2-inch display, with no soft touch buttons on the front of the devices like previous versions of the Galaxy. Both will have an "edge" display.

Other leaked specs for the handsets include:

Display : 5.8-inch QHD AMOLED/6.2-inch QHD AMOLED

: 5.8-inch QHD AMOLED/6.2-inch QHD AMOLED Processor : Snapdragon 835 (or 10nm Samsung Exynos chipset, depending on market)

: Snapdragon 835 (or 10nm Samsung Exynos chipset, depending on market) Battery : 3000mAh/3500mAh

: 3000mAh/3500mAh RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Storage : 64GB with microSD support up to 256GB

: 64GB with microSD support up to 256GB Ports : USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack

: USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Camera : 12MP rear (f/1.7), 8MP front (f/1.7) with Iris scanner included

: 12MP rear (f/1.7), 8MP front (f/1.7) with Iris scanner included Connection: USB-C

USB-C Fingerprint sensor: Rear mounted

The Guardian reported earlier this week the Galaxy S8 handsets will be able to pair with a computer monitor for a desktop view. Evleaks said its set to be called "Samsung DeX" and will require an HDMI dock. Users will be able to control the device with a keyboard and mouse.

As for software, Samsung earlier said it will ship an artificial intelligence digital assistant app called "Bixby." The digital assistant will allow Galaxy S8 users to perform tasks like ordering food or making a calendar appointment, without having to launch third-party applications. Users will simply be able to speak to the digital assistant.

Samsung previously confirmed Samsung will not announce the Galaxy S8 line at Mobile World Congress next month. Samsung has traditionally announced new phones at MWC, with a release shortly after. Samsung wants to make sure it doesn't rush into another Galaxy Note 7 debacle.

Pricing for the US hasn't been shared for the Galaxy S8 handsets. EvLeaks said Europe customers will pay €100 more than last year's models. The 5.8-inch model will retail for €799 (roughly $850), while the 6.2-inch model will cost €899, the leak said.