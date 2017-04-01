Lenovo appoints new Brazil head

Chinese firm Lenovo has announced the appointment a new president for its operations in Brazil this week.

Ricardo Bloj has taken over the role of president at the company, 14 months after joining Lenovo as chief operations officer.

Bloj replaces Sílvio Stagni, who stepped down at the start of the year to head local IT distributor Allied.

An IT veteran with over 25 years of experience, Bloj has held a variety of senior roles in companies such as IBM and Brazilian manufacturer Itautec.

"It is a great pleasure to receive the responsibility to head Lenovo's operations in Brazil as president," the executive said in a statement.

"As well as leading edge infrastructure, we have an excellent team that will help us achieve our goals and face the challenges of the technology," he added.

Towards the end of 2016, Lenovo announced a reorganization of its operations in Brazil as part of a plan to reduce spending.

As part of the reshuffle, the Chinese firm swapped a manufacturing facility of 52,000 square meters in the São Paulo state city of Itu for a facility that is half the size in Indaiatuba, also in the São Paulo countryside.

The workforce was also reduced from 5,000 staff in Brazil to 800 employees. According to the company, this was necessary to "adapt costs to a new market reality."