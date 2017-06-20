Lenovo launches ThinkStation P320 Tiny, a mini workstation

Lenovo rolled out the ThinkStation P320 Tiny, a small workstation that it will pair with its PC as a service offering.

The company calls the ThinkStation P320 Tiny the smallest workstation certified for independent software vendors.

Lenovo's ThinkStation P320 Tiny uses the latest Intel Core i processors as well as Nvidia's Quadro Graphics to deliver professional workloads.

PC makers are increasingly pitching PC as a service and subscription based models to go along with thin clients. Lenovo competes primarily competes with Dell and HP in the thin client race.

The ThinkStation P320 Tiny is available at $849.