Lenovo's Black Friday ad offers deals on ThinkPad laptops, Yoga 2-in-1 ones

The manufacturer only delivers a two-page ad, but it's full of various notebook specials -- and surprisingly no desktop sales.

Lenovo's Black Friday ad is full of laptops, laptops, and more laptops.

When it comes to Black Friday ads from PC manufacturers, Lenovo's skimpy two-page ad can't compare to HP's 15-pager, but what it lacks in length, it makes up for in a singular focus on laptops. From ThinkPad notebooks to Yoga 2-in-1s to Legion gaming laptops, Lenovo's Black Friday deals are almost completely centered on portables, eschewing any sales on the desktops it also produces.

It also eschews advertising any of its sub-$200 Windows laptops like the one that Sam's Club is selling on Black Friday. Instead, its lowest-priced deal is an IdeaPad with Intel's Core i3-7100U processor, 4GB of RAM, 500GB hard drive, and 15.6-inch LCD for $379.99. All of the other specials are for systems that are over $600, such as the ThinkPad X270 with Core i5-7200U, 4GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 12.5-inch display for $699, or $460 off the current price on Lenovo.com.

Also under $700 (at $699.99) is the IdeaPad 710S with Core i5-7200U, 8 gigs of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 13.3-inch full HD display, while the Yoga 720 convertible has similar specs, but a $729.99 sale price. While not known for its gaming machines, Lenovo does have its Legion laptops such as the Y520, which is discounted for Black Friday to $749.99.

Climbing the price ladder even further, there are a pair of different Yoga 910 configurations with Core i7 processor and 13.9-inch touchscreen (one $799.99, the other $999.99) as well as a pair of ThinkPad T570 configurations, both with 8GB of memory and 256GB SSD, but one packs a Core i5 processor for $899 and the other a Core i7 for $1,049. For gamers looking for more power, another Legion Y520 with Core i7-7700HQ, 16GB of RAM, 2TB hard drive and 256GB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 for $1,099.99.

