​LG begins robot trials in Korean airport

LG

LG Electronics has deployed cleaning and guide robots at South Korea's Incheon International Airport as part of a trial service.

The guide robots, which are powered by the firm's self-developed voice recognition platform, can understand Korean, English, Chinese, and Japanese.

They are also connected to the airport's main server. They can answer visitors' questions, show flight schedules and maps of the airport via a screen, and if needed, escort the visitor to their departure gate.

The cleaning robot can dodge obstacles and has optimized autonomous driving technology for use in the airport environment, the company said. It also has the airport's map in its database and will choose the best route for cleaning.

LG has deployed five of each of the robots to navigate the airport.

Prior to the trial service, the South Korean company conducted field tests beginning in February for five months to reduce contingencies and noise.

LG announced the development of the deep learning robots in July last year. It said it will expand its commercial robot business going forward.

LG unveiled their intelligent robot line-up at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, including the Hub Robot, a home robot that doubles as a smart home gateway and intelligent home notification centre.

The Hub Robot connects to other smart appliances in the home, and uses Amazon's Alexa voice recognition to perform tasks such as turning on the air conditioner or changing a dryer cycle.

The robot is designed to respond to human body language, LG said, and is capable of nodding its head when answering simple questions. It is also aware when family members leave the house, return home, and go to bed.