​LG Display succeeds in developing 77-inch transparent flexible display

Image: LG

LG Display has successfully developed a 77-inch transparent flexible display with Ultra High Definition (UHD) resolution, the company has announced.

The development project was backed by South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, and took 59 months to complete.

The goal was to make a transparent flexible display larger than 60 inches with UHD resolution to stay ahead of China and Taiwan, South Korea's main rivals in commercial display. Taiwan-based Foxconn bought Japan display giant Sharp for $3.5 billion last year.

The 77-inch display has 40 percent transmittance and 80R curvature, or can be curved into a circle with a 80mm radius.

Equipment makers, which also took part in the project, have developed optimised kit for mass producing the transparent and flexible displays. Software partnered also developed user interfaces for signage, smart desks, displays for cars, augmented reality applications and more, the firm said.

LG first made an 18-inch flexible OLED display, as well as a separate transparent display in 2014.

In 2015, the company announced the development of an 18-inch "rollable" display that boasts a curvature of 30mm.

Last year, it made a 55-inch display with a transmittance of 40 percent.

Rival Samsung has similarly shown off its own transparent displays.

Google is also reportedly investing in LG Display to get supply for small-sized flexible OLED displays to put in its next Pixel phone.