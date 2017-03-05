LG G6, BlackBerry KEYone, Google Assistant, and YouTube TV (MobileTechRoundup show #392)

MWC was held last week in Barcelona so Kevin and I spent the majority of MobileTechRoundup show #392 discussing what was announced.
- LG G6 hands-on
- Google Assistant coming to Android 6 and 7 phones
- MWC wrap: KeyONE, P10, Huawei Watch 2, Nokia 3310, Sony Xperia phones
- Galaxy S8 image leaks: similar approach to the LG G6?
- Kevin's back on an iPad Pro 12.9
- iPad Pro keyboard shortcuts are handy
- Add YouTube TV to the list of "cord cutting" choices
Running time: 77 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 88MB)
