LG G6, BlackBerry KEYone, Google Assistant, and YouTube TV (MobileTechRoundup show #392)

MWC was held last week in Barcelona so Kevin and I spent the majority of MobileTechRoundup show #392 discussing what was announced. I've spent a week with the LG G6 too.

MWC was held last week in Barcelona so Kevin and I spent the majority of MobileTechRoundup show #392 discussing what was announced.

  • LG G6 hands-on
  • Google Assistant coming to Android 6 and 7 phones
  • MWC wrap: KeyONE, P10, Huawei Watch 2, Nokia 3310, Sony Xperia phones
  • Galaxy S8 image leaks: similar approach to the LG G6?
  • Kevin's back on an iPad Pro 12.9
  • iPad Pro keyboard shortcuts are handy
  • Add YouTube TV to the list of "cord cutting" choices

Running time: 77 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 88MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

