LG, Here partner to provide telematics for self-driving cars

LG and Here, the company behind Here Maps, have partnered to combine LG's telematics technology and Here's location services to create a data communications hub for automated and fully autonomous cars.

The companies will combine their tech to beam data from cameras, radars, lidars, and other sensors on autonomous cars to Here's HD Live Map system that is capable of distinguishing street signs, street lamps and other obstacles on roads. LG envisions a future where all the information gathered is repeatedly analyzed and transmitted to the telematics systems of other vehicles for customized driving information.

"Through the cooperation with Here, which holds top-notch mapping technology, we will set a new standard of the communication solution installed in self-driving cars," LG Electronics told Yonhap News.

LG's telematics offering includes GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and mobile communication.

LG said it's working to develop 5G products, claiming they'll be four to five times faster than LTE with 90 percent reduction in latency. LG called 5G "ideal for next generation autonomous vehicle operation."

In 2015, a consortium of companies including Audi, BMW and Daimler acquired Here and spun it to the automotive industry. Here was formerly owned by Nokia and offered as a mobile app to compete with Google Maps.

"To operate safely and efficiently, autonomous vehicles will need many kinds of robust data sources and powerful communication technologies," Moon Lee, VP of Here Technologies, said in a statement. "We believe our Open Location Platform-powered services can play a critical role in next-generation telematics technology for autonomous vehicles, and we're excited to be working with LG to make this a reality."