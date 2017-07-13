​LG hints at 18:9 screen for V30 on August 31 invite

LG

LG Electronics will unveil its next flagship phone, tentatively called V30, on August 31 at the IFA tradeshow in Berlin, Germany.

The company sent out invitations for the unpacking event with a "Save the Date" tagline for 9am, Thursday, August 31. The IFA tradeshow kicks off a day after on September 1.

This will be the first time for LG to unveil its flagship phone at the IFA tradeshow.

The invitation also shows the silhouette of the phone's screen, in black and white and in the shape of a V, indicating it will be the new phone in its V series of phablets.

The ratio of the screen also indicates that the phone will have an 18:9 ratio display much like the G6 unveiled earlier this year.

LG previously told ZDNet that more and more phones will have the 18:9 ratio screen. Earlier this week it launched Q series, a new line-up of "affordable" premium phones with the same screen size as the G6.

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its Galaxy Note 8 a week earlier, on August 23.