​LG hints at V30's camera prowess in media invite

LG Electronics has sent out its official media invitation for the unveiling of its fall flagship phone, the V30.

The South Korean tech giant will show off the phablet at the Maritim Hotel in Berlin on August 31, at the sidelines of the IFA tradeshow.

The invitation is shaped as an 18:9 ratio rectangle like previous teasers, suggesting the smartphone will adopt the screen size of the company's G6.

It also features a silver lens in the shape of the camera icon with the moniker "lights, camera, action," alluding to the V30's camera prowess.

LG announced last week that the V30 will have a 6-inch OLED Full Vision display, larger than the V20's 5.7-inch display, but that the phone will be smaller due to reduced bezel.

The V30 will be the firm's first flagship to sport an OLED display, while the second screen feature will likely be dropped. LG's logo will be at the back for the first time as well.

The company earlier told ZDNet that more phones will adopt the 18:9 ratio display in the future for increased multimedia consumption.

LG said the unveiling event will last around 100 minutes and will include production explanations and demos. It will be live-streamed on LG Mobile's YouTube and Facebook pages.