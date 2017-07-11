​LG introduces mid-tier smartphone series with the Q6

LG Electronics has unveiled a mid-tier series of smartphones with premium features, called Q.

The company's new models as part of the series, the Q6 and Q6 Plus, share a similar design to the firm's premium, the G6.

Both feature the 18:9 ratio Full Vision screen and have a 5.5-inch Full HD display. The Q6 has 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM while the Q6 Plus has 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

LG said the Q6 shares the G6's immersive display and easy grip. It also has facial recognition to unlock phones and a FM radio feature.

The phones will go on sale in August starting with Korea, then North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Q series is meant to sit between LG's premium G and V series and lower-tier X and K series.

The G6 phone, unveiled in February, was well-received and considered a return to form after the launch of the modular G5 phone last year.

The G6 was the first phone to have the 18:9 ratio display.

The company told ZDNet that more phones will adopt 18:9 ratio screens going forward, including lower-tier phones.

The firm's mobile business is expected to post an operating loss of 100 billion won in the second quarter due to marketing costs for the G6.