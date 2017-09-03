LG V30, Note 8, Moto X4, and new Samsung, Fitbit, and Garmin wearables (MobileTechRoundup #405)

IFA 2017 was held in Germany this week and with it came loads of mobile news. On MobileTechRoundup show #405 Kevin and I chat about new phones and wearables coming soon.
- LG V30 first impressions
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 revealed
- Moto X4 announced at IFA
- Huawei announces Kirin 970 processor, likely to appear in Mate 10 in October
- About that iPhone 8 and Apple Pay
- Oh Sony: New phones look like they're from 2013 (again)
- Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro and Gear Sport
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 and Vivomove HR
- Fitbit's new Iconic fitness tracker and semi-smartwatch
Running time: 79 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 91MB)
