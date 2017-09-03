LG V30, Note 8, Moto X4, and new Samsung, Fitbit, and Garmin wearables (MobileTechRoundup #405)

We tried a couple new phones and there are more coming soon. Several interesting wearables were also revealed and may adorn our wrists soon.

IFA 2017 was held in Germany this week and with it came loads of mobile news. On MobileTechRoundup show #405 Kevin and I chat about new phones and wearables coming soon.

  • LG V30 first impressions
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8 revealed
  • Moto X4 announced at IFA
  • Huawei announces Kirin 970 processor, likely to appear in Mate 10 in October
  • About that iPhone 8 and Apple Pay
  • Oh Sony: New phones look like they're from 2013 (again)
  • Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro and Gear Sport
  • Garmin Vivoactive 3 and Vivomove HR
  • Fitbit's new Iconic fitness tracker and semi-smartwatch

Running time: 79 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 91MB)

