LinkedIn's top jobs of 2017 all involve software in one way or another

Look at the top jobs for 2017, and something becomes very apparent. Every company has already become a software company to one degree or another. Or else, they have become healthcare facilities. But even the healthcare organizations are requiring technology skills from their professionals.

Photo: Joe McKendrick

Daniel Shapero, VP of talent solutions and careers for LinkedIn, recently compiled a list of the 20 most promising career choices for the year ahead, and at least nine out of them are IT-related positions. The rest require some degree of knowledge of relevant technology.

Shapero based his rankings on a weighted score across five areas: salary, career advancement, number of job openings in the U.S., year-over-year growth in job openings, and widespread regional availability.

Here is LinkedIn's list of the most promising jobs of 2017. The jobs directly involved in IT dev, ops or data are in bold:

1. Hospitalist (healthcare management, inpatient care, electronic medical records, patient safety, internal medicine)

2. Pharmacist (medication therapy management, community pharmacy, patient counseling, pharmacy automation, immunization)

3. Sales engineer (solution selling, sales management, project engineering, automation, sales engineering). Median base salary: $80,000 a year. Year-to-year growth in job openings: 159%.

4. Site reliability engineer (Linux, Python, Bash, Apache, shell scripting). Median base salary: $140,000 a year. Year-to-year growth in job openings: 93%.

7. Technical program manager (Agile methodologies, software project management, software development life cycle, Scrum, cloud computing). Median base salary: $129,000 a year. Year-to-year growth in job openings: 49%.

9. Data engineer (Hadoop, Python, SQL, Big Data, Hive). Median base salary: $105,000 a year. Year-to-year growth in job openings: 85%

10. Scrum master (Agile methodologies, software project management, Scrum, requirements analysis, SQL). Median base salary: $100,000 a year. Year-to-year growth in job openings: 104%.

11. Software engineer (Java, C++, SQL, Linux, XML). Median base salary: $94,000 a year. Year-to-year growth in job openings: 13%.

14. Business analyst (requirements analysis, business requirements, software development lifecycle, user acceptance testing, Visio). Median base salary: $70,000 a year. Year-to-year growth in job openings: 20%.

16. Data architect (data warehousing, data modeling, ETL, business intelligence, databases). Median base salary: $122,000 a year. Year-to-year growth in job openings: 26%.

18. Analytics manager (data analysis, SAS, business intelligence, data mining, predictive analytics). Median base salary: $109,000 a year. Year-to-year growth in job openings: 49%.

19. Customer success manager (Account Management, CRM, Salesforce.com, SaaS, Enterprise Software.)

20. Medical director (medicine, clinical research, healthcare management, healthcare IT, electronic medical records)