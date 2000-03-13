Littlewoods offers tax-free Online gambling

The new service, called www.bet247.co.uk, lets users gamble on sport, the pools, the National Lottery and Littlewood's own lottery service. BT Cellnet customers can also place bets using a mobile phone for no extra charge.

Littlewoods has decided to carry the tax burden in an effort to set itself apart from other online gambling sites. Non-UK companies -- exempt from British tax laws -- can already offer tax-free betting online.

Littlewoods is calling "for a major change in the tax regulations in this months Budget, which would allow the company to be more competitive internationally."