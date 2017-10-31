Livestream: Senate hearing on Russian election hacking, as Google, Facebook, and Twitter testify

On Tuesday at 2:30pm ET, three US tech giants--Facebook, Google, and Twitter--at the center of the controversy on alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election come to Washington for a public hearing that will be livestreamed.

Our sister site, CBSN, will be carrying live coverage. You can access CBSN live from your computer, mobile device, or TV streaming device (Roku, Apple TV, Xbox, Fire TV, etc.).

Scheduled to testify are:

Colin Stretch , General Counsel at Facebook

, General Counsel at Facebook Sean Edgett , Acting General Counsel at Twitter

, Acting General Counsel at Twitter Richard Salgado , Director of Law Enforcement and Information Security at Google

, Director of Law Enforcement and Information Security at Google Clint Watts , Robert A. Fox Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute (Philadelphia, PA)

, Robert A. Fox Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute (Philadelphia, PA) Michael S. Smith II, Terrorism Analyst (Charleston, SC)

They will be testifying before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary's Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism. The title of the hearing is "Extremist Content and Russian Disinformation Online: Working with Tech to Find Solutions" and it's taking place in Room 216 of the Hart Senate Office Building--across the street from the US Capitol.

They will testify before a nine-member committee that includes:

Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Chairman

John Cornyn (R-TX)

Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Ben Sasse (R-NE)

John Neely Kennedy (R-LA)

Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Ranking Member

Dick Durbin (D-IL)

Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Chris Coons (D-DE)

Image: CBS News

The impact of these hearings on businesses could include new regulations for cybersecurity, social media marketing, and electronic communications in general. For tech companies, it could mean new levels of accountability and transparency. Stay tuned to ZDNet and TechRepublic for further analysis.

