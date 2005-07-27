Location-based services to generate 274 mln euros in Europe in 2005

Revenues from mobile location-based services (LBS) in the European market will grow by 153% during 2005 to reach 274 mln euros, according to Berg Insight. For the coming 5 years, the average annual growth rate is expected to be 83%.

By IT Facts

