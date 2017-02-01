Logitech's newest product is a sleek presentation remote

Logitech

Spotlight, the name of Logitech's new presentation remote, looks a lot like the original Apple TV remote. Its metal housing with curved edges fits comfortably in the palm of your hand. Buttons are sparse, with Spotlight having just three.

The bottom of the remote is removable, revealing a USB dongle that automatically connects Spotlight to your computer. Alternatively, you can link Spotlight directly to your computer's Bluetooth connection. Spotlight has a range of 100 feet or 30 meters.

Tucked inside the remote is a USB-C charging port, which Logitech claims will provide three hours of use after one minute of charge time. A full charge should last most users three months.

Spotlight will work with several different presentation programs, which include: PowerPoint, Keynote, PDF, Google Slides, and Prezi.

Users need to install Spotlight software on a PC or Mac in order to set up, customize, and control slideshows using the remote. The buttons on the remote can be tailored for different interactions. For example, users can assign the top button to highlight or magnify an item on the screen. Another option includes using gestures to control volume of the connected computer by tilting Spotlight up or down.

ZDNet recently spoke with Frederic Frappereau, the ‎senior global product marketing manager at Logitech about Spotlight. He touted market potential of one billion people using presentation software, with only two million presentation remotes sold each year as a huge opportunity for Logitech.

The company has offered two presentation remotes, the R-400 and R-800, both of which feature a pointer laser and several buttons more buttons than Spotlight.

Spotlight comes in with its simplistic design combined with software that is customizable to each user's presentation style. Frappereau stated the company's current goal is to enhance and improve Spotlight through software updates every six months.

Spotlight is available for $129 through Logitech's website or exclusively from Apple for the duration of February. Wider availability will start in March.