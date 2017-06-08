LogMeIn launches Bold360 CRM suite, faces crowded market

LogMeIn is targeting the "white space" in the customer relationship management market with a suite called Bold360 to manage multiple channels, chat and video.

The company, best known for its collaboration and meeting tools and acquiring the GoTo product line from Citrix in January, said "there is significant white space when it comes to engagement capabilities of traditional CRM tools."

Bold360 aims to provide one view of all customer touch points as well a unified interface that can handle chat, text and video. Automation technology will enable customer self service support and free up agent workflows.

The wild card is whether LogMeIn can crack a crowded CRM market and carve out a customer engagement niche to complement systems already in the field. Bold360 has no code integrations with Salesforce and Zendesk so agents can pull customer data into one interface.

Other features include and interface that consolidates data from different systems, engagement tools such as live chat, Facebook Messenger and email and remote support for co-browsing, file transfer and desktop control.

As for pricing, Bold360 will start at $599 a year per agent for the professional version. A premier edition includes advanced agent reporting and Salesforce integration. And enterprise option includes live chat in mobile, omnichannel management, supervisor dashboards and other features. You need a price quote for those latter two issues.

LogMeIn's initial pitch for Bold360 revolves around value. For its BoldChat service, the company noted:

For the money, we believe we have the most robust feature-set available. BoldChat's licensing model (per concurrent agent) requires no set-up fees or long-term commitments, and professional services are optional. Based on your needs, your site's tra­ffic, the size of your implementation, and the features you want, our chat only-offerings start at just $49 per operator per month. Products are available at different price points depending on a wide variety of factors. And no matter which product you choose, we won't nickel and dime you for every engagement you have with your customers - one price, no limits.

Here's a screen shot of Bold360's agent dashboard.

LogMeIn has projected 2017 revenue to be $970 million to $980 million with non-GAAP earnings of $3.80 a share to $3.92 a share. That annual revenue projection excludes January sales from GoTo.