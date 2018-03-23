M1 taps Keppel Electric partnership as Singapore readies open market

M1 has partnered Keppel Electric to offer bundled price packages that will include electricity and mobile services.

M1's announcement followed a recent move by fellow telco StarHub to team up with solar energy provider, Sunseap, and jointly support new customers across several functions including billing and sales as well as customer service.

Singapore's electricity market would begin its liberalisation process with a soft launch next month, when residents and businesses in Jurong would be able to purchase their electricity from a retailer.

Market regulator Energy Market Authority (EMA) since 2001 had moved to open up the market in a bid to drive more competitive pricing and improve service standards. The market would be fully liberalised by the second half of 2018.

M1 customers eligible for the soft launch would be able to sign up for electricity plans bundled with mobile devices and data services. These would be available to customers looking to sign up new contracts or recontract with the telco.

Keppel Electric's general manager Janice Bong said: "Since last August, we have collaborated with M1 on utilities metering solutions using M1's NB-IoT network to track customers' energy usage more efficiently. With the Jurong soft launch, we are happy to partner with M1 again so that residential consumers can sign up conveniently at M1 stores and also enjoy exclusive bundled offers."

M1, which launched its nationwide Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) network last August, currently had some 2 million mobile and fixed-line customers.