Magic Leap shows off AR headset that ships in 2018

Magic Leap

Magic Leap on Wednesday finally unveiled its augmented reality headset called the Magic Leap One Creator Edition. It will be released in 2018 aimed at developers and connects to a small computer called Lightpack via wire to project lifelike objects over the real world.

Founded in 2011, Magic Leap has raised $1.9 billion in capital from big names including Alphabet and Alibaba. Up until now, the company has been secretive about what it's working on, teasing only a few concept videos over the years.

The Magic Leap goggles are called Lightwear that can be seen through like a pair of glasses and are filled with sensors and cameras to make "mixed reality" happen, the company detailed to Rolling Stone. The headset will come in two sizes and is controlled by a wireless controller, called Control. For comfort, the headset features a forehead pad, nose pieces, and temple pads.

The sensors in the Magic Leap can detect your physical environment, including location of walls, surfaces, and other physical objects. Magic Leap said the headset includes audio that mimics the real world and relays distance so you can know which direction sound is coming from.

Magic Leap said the headset uses Digital Lightfield technology: "Our lightfield photonics generate digital light at different depths and blend seamlessly with natural light to produce lifelike digital objects that coexist in the real world."

On its website, Magic Leap suggested to developers its headset can be used for new ways to shop and explore with 3D objects, project a computer display on any space, play games, connect with other people in a virtual space, and new creative instances.

Pricing and availability specifics for the headset weren't shared. The 2018 release is geared at developers to begin making software. Magic Leap said it will make an SDK available with display, interface, audio, and sensor technology.