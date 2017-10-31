Malaysia data breach comprises 46.2M mobile numbers

A massive cybersecurity breach is reported to have compromised personal data of 46.2 million mobile numbers in Malaysia, exposing details such as home addresses and SIM card information.

The breach affected both postpaid and prepaid numbers as well as subscribers from all major mobile carriers in the country, including Maxis, Altel, Digi, and Celcom, according to Lowyat.net. The local website earlier this month said it received information that personal data linked to millions of Malaysians were being peddled online.

Apart from customer data from local telcos, it added that the information included those that belonged to various websites such as Jobstreet.com, Malaysian Medical Association, and Malaysian Housing Loan Applications. Leaked data from Jobstreet.com, for instance, contained the candidate's login name, nationality, and hashed passwords.

Timestamps in the compromised data suggested that the breach occurred between 2014 and 2015, said Lowyat. It said it had handed the information to industry regulator, Malaysian Communications And Multimedia Commission (MCMC), which later released a statement confirming it was investigating the incident.

According to local reports, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak said the police also was involved in the investigation.

Malaysia has a population of some 31.2 million, so some subscribers likely will hold more than one compromised mobile number. The report added that the list may contain inactive numbers as well as temporary ones issued to visitors to the country.