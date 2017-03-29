Mastercard buys NuData Security, aims to beef up IoT payment security

special feature Securing Your Mobile Enterprise Mobile devices continue their march toward becoming powerful productivity machines. But they are also major security risks if they aren't managed properly. We look at the latest wisdom and best practices for securing the mobile workforce. Read More

Mastercard said it will acquire NuData Security, which focuses on online and mobile fraud detection via passive biometrics.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Mastercard said it is acquiring NuData so it can integrate its technology into its fraud management and security products. The bet is that secure payments will be critical to the Internet of things ecosystem and smart devices.

NuData's flagship product line is called NuDetect, which identifies real users over fraudulent ones based on their online, mobile and smartphone interactions. NuData takes usage information to assign a risk score to an individual or transaction.

According to NuData's site, NuDetect integrates behavioral biometrics, analysis, device and access intelligence and a database of events across the company's customer base and business network. Here's how it comes together for NuData.