Matte or glossy LCD screens - Which do you prefer?

[poll id=168]

Overall, I prefer matte screens because they don't show up every molecule of dirt and grease that's on the screen. However, I bought glossy screens for the kids the other day to replace their aging 20 inch monitors and I have to say that I'm impressed by how vibrant the colors are. But then again, I'm not the one who has to clean them ...

Which do you prefer? Why?