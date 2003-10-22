McKinsey: Offshoring software development numbers

Widely cited figures predict that by 2015, roughly 3.3 million US business-processing jobs will have moved abroad. As of July 2003, around 400,000 jobs already had. Other research suggests that the number of US service jobs lost to offshoring will accelerate at a rate of 30 to 40 percent annually during the next five years.2 Vast wage differentials are prompting companies to move their labor-intensive service jobs to countries with low labor costs: for instance, software developers, who cost $60 an hour in the United States, the world’s biggest offshorer, cost only $6 an hour in India, the biggest market for offshored services