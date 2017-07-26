Meg Whitman leaves HP's board

file photo

Hewlett Packard Enterprise chief executive Meg Whitman has left HP's board of directors. Whitman has served as chairman of HP's board since the separation of HP Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise in November 2015.

HP's board elected Chip Bergh, current CEO of Levi Strauss, to replace Whitman.

"HP has now been a standalone company for almost two years and I'm proud to have helped get the company off to a great start," Whitman said in prepared remarks. "The HP board is among the most diverse in our industry, and the company has established a proven track record of successfully delivering on its commitments."

The shakeup coincides with a current rumor floating around Silicon Valley that Whitman is on the shortlist for Uber's CEO job. According to Bloomberg, Whitman recently held met with the beleaguered company's leadership team.

Whitman hasn't addressed the Uber rumor, but her appointment would check off several key criteria that Uber desperately needs in its next chief executive. In a nutshell, Whitman is an experienced executive that's built companies and knows how to scale. She's also a strong female leader that could help address Uber's corporate culture of sexism and party-first practices.