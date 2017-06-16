Micro Focus appoints LatAm head

Brazil head Marco Leone gets promoted as the company's vice president for the region.

By for Brazil Tech | | Topic: CXO

British software firm Micro Focus has promoted its Brazil head as Vice President for Latin America.

Under his new role, Leone will handle both the Brazilian and regional operations. The executive will continue to occupy the position of general manager for Brazil.

Read this

50 years and still going strong: Will we ever be ready to kill off COBOL?

Each of us uses COBOL ten times a day without knowing. What are the costs of retiring the language?

Micro Focus has a portfolio of applications such as management software, software testing and modernization.

Present in Latin America since the late 1990s, the company has marketed products through both the channel and the Brazil office, in place since 2009.

Leone says his main challenge in the new role is to "help companies move their business applications to the digital world quickly and securely."

"Micro Focus's enterprise solution building and operation tools have ensured companies a secure migration to digital business," he added.

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All