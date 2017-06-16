Micro Focus appoints LatAm head

British software firm Micro Focus has promoted its Brazil head as Vice President for Latin America.

Under his new role, Leone will handle both the Brazilian and regional operations. The executive will continue to occupy the position of general manager for Brazil.

Micro Focus has a portfolio of applications such as management software, software testing and modernization.

Present in Latin America since the late 1990s, the company has marketed products through both the channel and the Brazil office, in place since 2009.

Leone says his main challenge in the new role is to "help companies move their business applications to the digital world quickly and securely."

"Micro Focus's enterprise solution building and operation tools have ensured companies a secure migration to digital business," he added.