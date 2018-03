Available immediately, Windows Draw 5 and Print Studio (£45 including VAT) is targeted at the home and office user. It bundles 20,000 clip-art and photo images, 30 drawing tools and hundreds of wizard-driven projects for commonly-produced graphics.

The package also includes fast 3D creation, basic photo editing and an Internet plug-in which lets users put interactive vector graphics onto Web pages.

Micrografx can be contacted by telephone on 01483-747526.