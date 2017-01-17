Microsoft acquires 3D data-optimization vendor Simplygon

Microsoft is acquiring Simplygon, a Swedish 3D data-optimization vendor, for an undisclosed amount.

Credit: Simplygon

The announcement, made by corporate vice president of Next Gen Experiences Kudo Tsunoda, on January 17, is part of Microsoft's "3D for Everyone" strategy, of which the upcoming Windows 10 Creators Update is a key piece.

Simplygon will help Microsoft simplify the process of capturing, creating, and sharing information in 3D, Tsunoda said. The Simplygon technology will complement the new Paint 3D application (codenamed "Beihai") and new online creator community, Remix3D.com.

Simplygon was developed by Donya Labs AB in Sweden, a company developing "automatic 3D data-optimization solutions."

Simplygon currently is a player in the 3D game optimization and augmented reality/virtual reality spaces. Simplygon also has offerings in the automotive interactive visuzalization, and e-commerce markets.

In a note on the Simplygon site, the company's managers note:

"Throughout our journey, we've been laser focused on helping developers push the boundaries of 3D. From our early days delivering advanced level-of-detail solutions, to the adoption of Simplygon SDK by most leading AAA game development studios, and our more recent expansion into enterprise AR/VR, Simplygon has made automatic 3D data-optimization increasingly more accessible to developers. Our next challenge is 3D For Everyone, the ultimate accessibility!"

In other Windows 10 Creators Update-related news, Microsoft is working on adding a number of Bluetooth-related improvements to that version of Windows 10, due out in April 2017. Microsoft also is adding a new "Game Mode" to the Creators Update that is designed to improve game performance on Windows 10.

Here's what Windows 10 Creators Update can do: