Microsoft acquires Avere Systems, file-storage vendor for Windows and Linux

Microsoft plans to integrate Avere's file system and caching technologies for Windows and Linux clients with its Azure cloud.

Microsoft's first acquisition of calendar 2018 is file-storage vendor Avere Systems.

Microsoft announced intentions to buy the Pittsburgh, Penn.-based vendor on January 3 for an undisclosed amount.

Avere has developed file system and caching technoloogies designed to speed access to compute and storage in hybrid environments. Avere provides NFS and SMB file storage for Windows and Linux clients running in the cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments.

Avere counts among its customers Sony Pictures Imageworks, the Library of Congress, John Hopkins University and Teradyne, according to Microsoft's blog post about the acquisition.

Avere's technology will be tightly integrated with Azure, said Ron Bianchini, President and CEO of Avere, in his blog post +about the acquisition.

