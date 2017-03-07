Microsoft authentication issue hits Outlook, Skype, OneDrive, Xbox users

Microsoft is apparently experiencing some kind of authentication issue which is preventing many from being able to sign in to their Outlook, Skype, OneDrive, Xbox and other Microsoft accounts.

Credit: Sad Skype

A number of users have taken to Twitter to ask why they cannot get into these Microsoft Account (MSA)-enabled services. I've seen complaints starting around 8 am ET today, March 7. By 9 am ET, some were saying they were beginning to gain access to their accounts. Others said access was intermittent.

I've got a question in to Microsoft about what's happening and when the problem may be remedied. No word yet.

MSA is Microsoft's single sign-on service which authenticates users so they can log into their various Microsoft services.

I, myself, can get my Office 365 mail, but can't log into Outlook.com, OneDrive or Skype. I am getting repeated messages that my account or password is incorrect. The Azure status dashboard reports everything is working fine worldwide, as does my Outlook/OneDrive status update dashboard.

The Skype status site does note there's an issue:

"We are currently working hard to resolve a problem, where users can not authenticate into Skype with their Microsoft accounts. We hope to restore the service as soon, as posible!"

Update (9:30 a.m. ET): I just finally could sign into Skype. Seeing lots of others saying they are starting to be able to log into various Microsoft services.

(Ongoing report. Will be updating with more as information comes in.)