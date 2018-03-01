Microsoft Brazil changes billing currency to reais

Microsoft Brazil has changed its channel billing to be made in local currency.

As of February 19, new channel contracts or renewals for Microsoft products are billed in Brazilian reais rather than US dollars.

The change, according to the company, is aimed at making software spending "more predictable."

"We are an ecosystem business and partners are critical in our strategy to be a smart cloud services company focused on the digital transformation of our customers," said Microsoft Brazil's channels and sales director for small and medium businesses, Felipe Podolano.

"The new billing policy in reais reflects the importance of Microsoft Brazil to the corporation and we believe it will contribute to the evolution of our business in the country, allowing us to broaden the adoption and use of commercial software and cloud services," Podolano added.

Microsoft currently has a channel distribution and reseller network in Brazil of about 20,000 businesses.

About 80 percent of the company's portfolio is available for purchase in reais and this will be extended progressively to other offerings such as the Cloud Solution Provider program.