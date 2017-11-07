Microsoft buys 'living photo' app maker Swing

Microsoft has acquired Swing Technologies, a startup that makes a "living photo" app called SWNG.

The acquisition was announced on November 6 by San Francisco, Calif.-based Swing. (I don't think Microsoft actually announced the deal at all.) Financial terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

According to the Swing press release, the Swing team will be joining the Skype team to contribute "imaging technology and customer experiences" in Skype messaging and calling.

Swing was founded in 2014 and cites its mission as to "reimagine the photograph." SWNG has been a top featured product in the Apple App Store and Apple retail stores.

"Swing Technologies has developed a range of imaging technology across software and hardware, with senior employees recruited from Apple, Instagram and beyond. Swing is backed by top tier investors and individuals including Twitter Co-Founder Biz Stone," the company's press release notes.

Various teams at Microsoft have been working to improve users' photo/video experiences. As to why the Swing team is joining Skype rather than Windows, I have to say I have no idea. The company has been working on a number of photo apps, including Pix for iPhone, as well as a Windows 10 makeover of its Photos/Video experience with Story Remix.

Update: Ah, right. As several readers reminded me, Microsoft is trying to turn Skype consumer into a Snapchat competitor. I guess that sort of explains why this acquisition is going to be merged into the Skype consumer team.

(Thanks to @Len__Alfred for the heads up on the Swing acquisition.)

