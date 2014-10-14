Microsoft commits to another Surface Pro 3 Wi-Fi update 'in the coming weeks'

It's October 14, Patch Tuesday, so as is becoming the norm, Microsoft is releasing firmware updates for various models of its Surface tablets.

The Surface Pro 3, Microsoft's newest Intel-based Surface model, will be getting yet another update aimed at improviding Wi-Fi connectivity, plus some other unspecified fixes. But that update isn't going to be available today, according to the Surface Update History site. Instead, it will be made available "in the coming weeks."

Microsoft has been grappling with making Wi-Fi connectivity work properly with its Surface tablets, especially the Surface Pro 3.

Microsoft did make available a firmware update to the Surface Pro 3 on October 6. That update is designed to allow users to further customize the behavior of the pen.

Neither the Intel-based Surface Pro 2 nor the is getting any firmware updates today. Nor is the original ARM-based Surface RT.

But the second-generation ARM-based Surface 2 is getting several firmware updates, according to the Update History site. They include:

Surface 2 UEFI update (v4.22.500) addresses case where the battery drains under the 0% level and will not charge.

System Aggregator Firmware update (v1.0.51500.0) increases the overall reliability and compatibility with a Surface Pro Type Cover.

Surface Platform Power Driver update (v2.0.716.0) adjusts the minimum charge current to address the case where the battery drains under the 0% level and will not charge, and enhances the overall system stability.

Surface Accessory Device update (v2.0.671.0) enhances the user experience with a Surface cover.

Audio and Display driver set (v9.17.13.2822) improves sound and video display performance, and resolves the case where a display driver caused system instability on resuming the system from sleep.

Surface Cover Click (v2.0.643.0) update enhances the user experience when connecting/disconnecting a Surface Pro Type Cover.

Surface Type Cover Filter Device (v2.0.682.0) adds support for a Japanese Surface Pro Type Cover on non-Japanese Surface 2 models.

As Microsoft officials reminded users on the Update History site, firmware updates are delivered in stages to Surface customers using Windows Update.

"As a result, not every Surface will receive the update at the same time, but the update will be delivered to all devices. If you have not received the update then please manually check Windows Update later," the Softies said.