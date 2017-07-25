Microsoft commits to eliminating Flash support in Windows by 2020

Adobe finally has drawn a line in the sand, noting that Flash will no longer be supported after 2020.

Microsoft officials said they'd do their part to wind down Flash support in the company's Internet and Edge browsers, so that Flash support will be entirely removed from Windows by the end of 2020, as well.

Flash in Edge already is only click-to-run, as of the Windows 10 Creators Update. Today, Microsoft posted its timeline and plan for getting rid of Flash over the next three years.

From Microsoft's post:

Through the end of 2017 and into 2018, Microsoft Edge will continue to ask users for permission to run Flash on most sites the first time the site is visited, and will remember the user's preference on subsequent visits. Internet Explorer will continue to allow Flash with no special permissions required during this time.

In mid to late 2018, we will update Microsoft Edge to require permission for Flash to be run each session. Internet Explorer will continue to allow Flash for all sites in 2018.

In mid to late 2019, we will disable Flash by default in both Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer. Users will be able to re-enable Flash in both browsers. When re-enabled, Microsoft Edge will continue to require approval for Flash on a site-by-site basis.

By the end of 2020, we will remove the ability to run Adobe Flash in Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer across all supported versions of Microsoft Windows. Users will no longer have any ability to enable or run Flash.

Google, Mozilla and Apple also are committing to dropping Flash support by 2020 in their respective browsers.