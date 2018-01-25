Microsoft cuts Azure Standard support from $300 to $100 per month

Microsoft is chopping the fixed cost of Azure Standard support to $100 per month.

Officials announced the price cut on January 25, calling the decrease "a significant price drop." The price up until now has been $300 per month.

To be eligible, Azure customers must purchase Azure Standard support directly from Azure.com via a Microsoft Online Services Agreement (MOSA), according to a frequently asked questions page.

Enterprise Agreement customers don't qualify for the price cut. But eligible Azure Government customers in the U.S. will get a price cut (from $375 per month to $125 per month.)

Microsoft also is cutting the initial response time for critical support cases ("severity A") from two hours to one hour as part of the updated Azure Standard support terms. (Azure Germany is excluded from both the price cuts and response time changes.)

No action is required for those already using Azure Standard support. Eligible customers will get a credit of $200 per month for the remaining duration of their term, starting with the next billing period.

Comparable AWS Business support starts at $100 per month. Microsoft's next tier up, its ProDirect support for mid-/enterprise-size customers, is $1,000 per month.