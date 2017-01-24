Microsoft names LinkedIn infrastructure chief as company CTO

Kevin Scott, the senior vice president of infrastructure for LinkedIn, is now Microsoft's chief technology officer (CTO), reporting directly to CEO Satya Nadella.

Microsoft announced Scott's appointment to the newly created role on January 24. Scott also will be part of Microsoft's inner circle, its Senior Leadership Team (SLT).

Scott will continue as senior VP of infrastructure for LinkedIn and remain a member of its executive management team. Before holding that title, Scott was senior vice president of engineering and operations at LinkedIn, and before that, a member of engineering leadership teams at Google and AdMob. Scott also is an advisor to several Silicon Valley startups and an angel investor.

I've asked Microsoft how the existing CTOs for a number of Microsoft's individual businesses will report into and work with Scott. No word back so far.

Update: CTOs of Microsoft's individual businesses (example: Mark Russinovich, CTO of Azure) will continue to report to the heads of those businesses, a spokesperson said.

Microsoft announced intentions to buy LinkedIn for $26.2 billion last June. After regulatory approval, the deal closed in late 2016. Microsoft is working to integrate LinkedIn technologies across a number of product fronts, including Windows, ads, Office, and Dynamics 365.

The announcement of Scott's appointment follows by a day the commencement of the latest round of Microsoft layoffs and resulting reorganization of some teams inside the company.

