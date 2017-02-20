Microsoft now has 34 Azure regions worldwide, with two Korean additions

Microsoft is adding two new Azure regions in Korea, plus cementing an exclusive Azure customer win with India's Flipkart e-commerce marketplace.

By for All About Microsoft | | Topic: Cloud

azurekorea.jpg

Microsoft is making Azure available in two new regions in Korea, as of today, February 20.

Cyberwar and the Future of Cybersecurity

The two new regions, in Seoul and Busan, will offer customers local data residency.

With the addition of the two Azure regions in Korea, Microsoft will now have 13 Asian Azure regions and 34 total across the world, which Microsoft officials say is more than any other cloud provider.

In other Azure-related news, Flipkart, an Indian e-commerce marketplace, committed to adopting Azure as its exclusive public cloud platform. Flipkart, launched in 2007, provides access to services like cash on delivery, product exchange, returns and refunds to e-commerce customers in India.

The pair announced on February 20 that Flipkart will start implementing Azure computing services in Flipkart's datacenters, and later will add other Azure capabilities like analytics via Cortana Intelligence Suite and Power BI.

Microsoft wants AI to help, not replace humans:

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All