Microsoft opens the doors to its Windows Insider for Business program

Microsoft officially has opened registration for its Windows Insider Program for Business, WIP4Biz, which is aimed at IT professionals.

Microsoft announced plans to add a new Insider branch aimed at business users at the Ignite conference in Australia earlier this year. At that time, officials said to expect the program to open "in the coming months."

Today, April 6, is the day. Windows Insider for Business registration is now open.

Microsoft initially launched the Windows Insider program in 2014. It is/was open to anyone -- business or consumer customer -- as long as they were willing and able to handle technically (and emotionally) the highs and lows of testing regularly released features and fixes before they are generally available to mainstream customers.

The new registration page for the Windows Insider for Business program notes that Insider for Business participants will be able to download Insider preview builds using their corporate credentials via Azure Active Directory.

"This option will also increase the visibility of feedback submitted by you and others in your organization - especially on features that support your productivity and business needs," says the registration page.

"We'll also help you deepen your connections with the IT Pro community, collect feedback within your organization, and resolve blocking or critical issues to better support your organization's needs sooner," the page says.

Microsoft officials already recommend that business customers make sure to have some subset of users in their organization in the Windows Insider preview program to test new builds early and often. The new Insider tier for Business seems to be an effort to formalize this participation.

Microsoft is expected to begin testing Windows 10 Redstone 3, the next feature update for Windows 10, any time now. Redstone 3 is expected to roll out to mainstream users later this fall.

