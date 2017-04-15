Microsoft has confirmed that most of the NSA's hacking tools designed to target Windows published earlier this week have been patched.

A spokesperson said in an email in the middle of the night that the company has "investigated and confirmed that the exploits disclosed by the Shadow Brokers have already been addressed by previous updates to our supported products."

The company followed in a late-night blog post noting that nine of the disclosed exploits were patched as recently as March, while three other exploits weren't able to be reproduced on supported platforms and didn't require patches.

Those exploits could have allowed an attacker to compromise affected computers on a range of Windows versions.

Microsoft isn't expected to fix some of the bugs as they affect versions of Windows that are no longer supported. (In other words, if you're still running an aged version of Windows, now might be a good time to upgrade.)

This entire saga all started Friday after a hacker group known as the Shadow Brokers released tools designed to target Windows PCs and servers, along with presentations and files purporting to detail the agency's methods of carrying out clandestine surveillance.

Some of the tools appeared to target the SWIFT banking system, according to classified documents found in the cache.

Security researchers spent most of the day trying to figure out how the various exploits worked by testing the exploits in various virtual machines in their respective labs. One such researcher, Matthew Hickey (known as "Hacker Fantastic") later noted that his tests were run on a fresh install of Windows -- in other words, it was missing March's patches -- which as a result he later discounted.

Though patches have been rolled out, questions remain about the disclosure process.

Microsoft, and other companies, regularly receive disclosure reports from security researchers, and almost always acknowledge their work in a separate note.

But even though Microsoft had patched the flaws, the company didn't say what the source of the vulnerability report was, as something noted by security researcher The Grugq in a tweet. He suggested that the NSA had been in contact directly about the vulnerabilities, which it lost control of when the Shadow Brokers obtained a copy of the agency's hacking toolkit, and knew which exploits were at risk as early as January. The government and its agencies are known to disclose flaws, and often receive public acknowledgement for their disclosures.

Microsoft said on Friday that, "other than reporters, no individual or organization has contacted us in relation to the materials released by Shadow Brokers."

A spokesperson did not immediately return our questions, specifically if Microsoft was asked to withhold the name of the person or individual who reported the vulnerabilities.

We'll update once we get it.