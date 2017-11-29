Microsoft says Windows 10 now on 600 million monthly active devices

Windows 10 is now on 600 million active monthly devices.

That updated figure -- up from 500 million in March 2017 -- is from CEO Satya Nadella, who shared the latest figure during Microsoft's annual shareholders meeting in Bellevue, Wash. on November 29. (Thanks to GeekWire for the report.)

Microsoft's "monthly active devices" metric is for devices that have been "active" in the past 28 days. It includes Windows 10 on PCs, tablets, phones, Xbox consoles, HoloLens and Surface Hub devices. The 600 million number includes all of the various feature updates of Windows 10.

Microsoft's self-stated goal in 2015 was to have Windows 10 running actively on 1 billion devices within two to three years of its initial release in 2015. Microsoft officials conceded last year that it would take the company longer than that to hit the 1 billion mark, likely as the result of Microsoft's failure to get phones running Windows 10 to gain traction.

According to the latest numbers from AdDuplex, a cross-promotional network for Windows apps, the most recent version of Windows 10 -- the Fall Creators Update, which began rolling out to mainstream users in October -- is now on about 20 percent of all PCs running Windows 10.