Microsoft turns Windows 10 Fall Creators Update focus to 'stabilization' as of Build 16273

We've been saying it for a while now, but Microsoft is in finalization mode with Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.

With the August 23 release of Windows 10 Fast Ring Insider build 16273 for PCs, Microsoft is now at the point "where our focus is now on stabilization for release to the world," as Windows Insider chief Dona Sarkar put it in today's blog post.

As of this point, Microsoft is intending to release more test builds to both the Fast and Slow rings more quickly. And these builds we include mostly bug fixes.Microsoft is beginning development of Redstone 4, the next build of Windows 10 which is targeted for March 2018, so those in the "Skip Ahead" ring will soon see early RS4 builds with no significant new features or changes for a while, Sarkar noted.

In today's build, Microsoft fixed a lot of bugs in the Shell, Edge and input, and mad a number of general changes and fixes which are listed in today's post.

Testers with this build can try out emoji notifications using My People via a new Windows Insider Emoji Bot. They also can use Microsoft's first new OpenType Variable font, Bahnschrift, which is in this build. (This font doesn't limit users to a range of font styles or weights and can save a lot of space.)

Microsoft released last week a new "View Mixed Reality" feature in the View 3D app for WIndows 10. Those who are in the Skip Ahead ring can test the preview of this feature, which will allow users to bring 3D models from Remix3D.com or creations they make in Paint 3D into their space.

Microsoft also released on Tuesday its third Windows Server 2016 Insider preview (for the coming 1709 feature update to Server). That build for Fast Ring Windows Insider testers, Windows Server Build No. 16267, included a number of fixes but no brand-new features.

Microsoft is expected to begin rolling out Windows 10 Fall Creators Update and its Windows Server complement to mainstream users around September or October 2017.