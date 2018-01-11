Microsoft: Windows 10 Fall Creators Update is ready for business

Microsoft's Windows 10 Fall Creators Update release is officially ready for deployment by businesses, officials said on January 11.

The Fall Creators Update, a k a 1709, is now considered by Microsoft as "fully available" for all compatible devices running Windows 10 worldwide. Microsoft began rolling out 1709 on October 17, and officials said it was the fastest Windows 10 release to reach 100 million devices.

Now that 1709 has been tested and updated for the consumer/early adopter base that's already deployed it, Microsoft is telling IT pros it's safe for them to do so, as well.

Those who want updated and patched 1709 media can get it the week of January 22, when it will be published to Windows Update, Windows Update for Business, WSUS and the Volume Licensing Service Center (VLSC), officials said.

Microsoft's deployment/servicing guidance since the launch of the original Windows 10 Creators Update is for IT pros to begin piloting a fresh release of Windows (formerly known as "Current Branch" and now called "Semi-Annual Channel") as soon as it starts rolling out, so as to prepare for broader deployment of the Semi-Annual Channel about three or four months after initial rollout begins.

Microsoft is continuing to push Windows 10 updates while claiming users are in control.

Those with Automatic Updates set to run who have Windows 10 Anniversary Update (1607) or Creators Update (1703) will see reminders that the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update (1709) is ready to install. Users are prompted to pick a time or set a new reminder. Those who don't update when notified will see the system "try to identify a time outside of your device's active hours to install the update." Users will see a final reminder 15 minutes before their devices reboot and have an option to pick a time to restart later.

Business users and admins: Make sure to read this if you use Windows Update:

"To ensure devices in enterprise environments are running the most current and secure version of Windows with the latest security updates, any device on Windows 10 Enterprise edition or Windows 10 Pro edition that is configured to receive updates automatically from Windows Update will be automatically offered Windows 10, version 1709 after January 18, 2018. This does not apply to long-term servicing editions."

I've asked Microsoft what the company is recommending to users who have not yet seen Windows 10 Fall Creators Update pushed to them. There's regularly a subset of users who fail to get prompted that the latest feature update is available. With the Creators Update, Microsoft officials told this group of users the company would continue investigating in the hopes of getting the updates to them.

If there's any updated guidance for those who haven't yet received the Fall Creators Update, I'll add to this post once I hear back.