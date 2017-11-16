Microsoft Windows 10 Redstone 4 test build 17040: Lots of fixes, plus a few minor features

Microsoft released a new "Redstone 4" build of Windows 10 to Insider testers on the PC Fast and Skip Ahead rings on November 16.

This latest test build, No. 17040, includes more fixes than new features. However, there are a few minor feature updates in Build 17040, including the ability to adjust brightness of SDR content on an HDR display; support for shape writing with wide touch keyboards; improved insertion gesture for adding space between words/letters; and a new commit gesture for the handwriting panel.

There's a lengthy list of fixes in the blog post about this build, plus updates around activity history used for pick up where you left off.

There are also a number of known issues in this build that Microsoft lists in today's blog post. Microsoft warns some Tencent games may cause 64-bit PCs to green screen; some Cortana notifications may not show up; and OneDrive Files on Demand coupled with third-party antivirus programs may receive error messages.

Redstone 4, the official name of which Microsoft has yet to share publicly, is expected to begin to roll out to mainstream users around April 2018. Microsoft also released a new Redstone 4/1803 test build of Windows Server to Insider testers this week.