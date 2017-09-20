Microsoft's expected Surface Pro with LTE: Possible specs, pricing leak

Microsoft officials said earlier this year that the company would deliver at some point, a Surface Pro device with built-in cellular support. If leaks are right, that Intel Core i5 device may be landing fairly soon.

Credit: Misco

Sources have been pointing to Microsoft doing a lower-key Surface launch this Fall, with a new Surface Pro with LTE being one (or maybe the only) new addition to the family.

Earlier today, September 20, a U.K. retailer may have leaked some information about the coming Surface Pro LTE devices, as Neowin noted.

That retailer, Misco, listed two versions of the Surface Pro LTE for preorder. One version, with 4 GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, was priced at roughly $1,274. The other model -- with 8 GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage, was listed as coming in around $1,577. (These prices don't s include the U.K. value-added tax.) Both models are listed as coming with Windows 10 Pro.

Misco's information page suggested customers could take delivery in December.Microsoft Devices Chief Panos Panay could unveil the new Surface Pro with LTE at Microsoft's "Future Decoded" event in London the last week of October.